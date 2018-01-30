Public gets details of planned roundabout in Stratford

About two dozen people turned out for a Town Hall information session on the planned roundabout to be built at Stratford Avenue, Honeyspot Road and South Avenue.

The current four-way intersection would be replaced by a roundabout with traffic islands and crosswalks as a way to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety, traffic flow and drainage while creating a gateway to Stratford off Interstate 95.

The intersection now has “a very awkward geometry” due to the angles of Honeyspot and South as they meet Stratford Avenue (Route 130), said Andy Chakraborty, a traffic engineer with BL Companies, the Meriden-based firm working on the project.

This can cause problems with when cars make turns. leading to accidents and backups, and also endanger pedestrians trying to cross the roads, Chakraborty said.

He said roundabouts are being built at more intersections, calling them “a safety enhancer” that slows down motorists while improving traffic flow. Chakraborty said people’s fears about proposed roundabouts are soon replaced by “very positive” views once they are built.

The project, still in the design phase, could begin as soon as this fall and take up to a year to complete. The estimated cost is $3.6 million, with the state paying all construction costs and the town paying for design work and land right-of-way expenses.

Business access

Michael Fisher, an engineer at BL Companies, said construction would be done in “a phased approach” to minimize the impact on drivers and businesses. He said businesses at the intersection will remain open and customers will have access.

The site is near Two Roads Brewery, St. Nicholas Church, VIP Car Wash, Town Fair Tire and a United Illuminating substation that’s being upgraded. It’s close to I-95’s Exit 31.

The project would include new sidewalks, bicycle lanes, signage and landscaping. Minor slivers of land may be purchased or rights-of-way secured from some property owners near the intersection to build the roundabout.

Traffic signals at the existing intersection would be eliminated, and nearby a new traffic light installed at the I-95 southbound on-ramp on Honeyspot (Spade Boulevard). The existing light at the I-95 northbound off-ramp on Honeyspot (Mount Carmel Boulevard) would be replaced with a modern signal.

Also, Old Honeyspot Road would be altered on one end to form a “T” intersection at Honeyspot Road rather than, as now is the case, meeting it at a angle.

Questions by the public focused on pedestrian safety, bicycle access, having adequate signage, truck access to the Two Roads Brewery entrance, the impact of all the cars that pull in and out of the Citgo gas station, snow removal from the roundabout, and if current flooding issues would be mitigated.

Suggestions were made to put utilities underground, extend sidewalks father away from the roundabout, and possibly narrow Old Honeyspot Road to make it a less desirable cut-through.

Fourth District Town Councilman David Harden said he is excited about the roundabout, which would be built in his district. Harden said the project will be good for motorists, walkers, bicyclists and economic development, creating “a pedestrian-friendly area” where people can walk from business to business.

Written comments from the public on the project are being accepted until Feb. 1. Contact Town Engineer John Casey at 203-385-4013 or [email protected] with questions.