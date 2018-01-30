Stratford Star

Stratford schools on a two-hour delay Tuesday

By Stratford Star on January 30, 2018 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Stratford Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Tuesday morning after overnight snowfall.

