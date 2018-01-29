Obituary: Daniel L. Cylwik, 42, of Stratford

Daniel L. Cylwik, age 42, of Stratford, passed away suddenly on January 28, in his home. Dan was born in Bridgeport on Aug. 16, 1975, the beloved son of Teresa Czaplinski Cylwik of Stratford and the late Jozef Cylwik. A lifelong area resident, Dan was a contractor for JC Exteriors and a local restaurateur.

Dan had a brain for numbers, a gift of quick wit and a master chef’s talent. Among friends and family, Dan used his words sparingly, often to the greatest comedic effect.

He shied away from even the softest spotlights and abhorred receiving praise or credit, even when it was due him. He found quiet, unassuming ways to help those around him.

Dan graduated from Bunnell High School in 1993 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Fairfield University.

In addition to his beloved mother, Dan is survived by his siblings, Erik Cylwik and his wife Christina of Trumbull, and Renee DiMatteo and her husband Antonio of Stratford, nieces and nephews, Aleksander, Lukas and Katryna Cylwik and Thomas and Michael DiMatteo, his maternal grandmother, Sabina Czaplinski of Stratford, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, Dan was pre-deceased by his maternal grandfather, Romuald Czaplinski and his uncle, Bogdan Czaplinski.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9:15 a.m., in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and 10 a.m. in St. Mark Roman Catholic Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may greet his family on Wednesday, January 31, from 4-7 p.m.

Online condolences can be left at AdzimaFuneralHome.com.