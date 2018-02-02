Stratford Star

Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start enrolling children

By Julie Miller on February 2, 2018

The Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start Center, 240 Middlebrook Ave., (behind Middlebrook Elementary School), in Trumbull, is enrolling children for the 2018-19 school year.

To enroll, the child must be 3- or 4-years-old by Dec. 31. The center serves Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton.

The program, which is federally funded, is free for children of income-eligible families. The program also meets the needs of children with disabilities.

Children attend the program Monday through Friday 8:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., with a full day option of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for those families that meet the criteria.

In addition to kindergarten, preparation for the child, health care, child development, social services and nutrition information and services are available for families. For more information call 452-4504.

 

