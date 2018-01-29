The Holy Name Society of the Holy Name of Jesus Church parish will sponsor a Pierogy and Potato Pancake dinner on Friday, Feb. 16, from 4:30-7 p.m., in the parish hall at 50 College Street, Stratford, which is located behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue.

The dinner features pierogies, potato pancakes, applesauce, dessert, and a beverage.

A free-will donation will be accepted for eat in. Cooked take-out dinners are available at $6 per dinner.

Advance orders for uncooked pierogies, at $4/dozen, will be taken by calling Paul Scioletti at 203-377-2397. Uncooked pierogies may be picked-up on Friday, Feb. 16, after 3 p.m.