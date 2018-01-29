John Edward Rich, age 56, of Stratford, beloved husband of Rose (Ciccone) Rich, passed away Friday, January 26, 2018 at Bridgeport Hospital.

John was born October 15, 1961 in Bridgeport, son of Carol (Taylor) Rich and the late John B. Rich, Jr. of Stratford. John grew up in Lordship and was a lifelong resident of Stratford.

John had a passion for helping people. He was a dedicated boy scout and went on to be an active member of Explorer Post 77, where he spent several years as a first aid counselor at a camp for intellectually and physically disabled children. John spent 30 years volunteering with the Stratford EMS, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant and worked as an EMT, paramedic, instructor and mentor to the many who follow in his footsteps. John was a founding member of Stratford EMS Explorer Post 911.

John’s passion spilled over into his professional career where he worked as a respiratory therapist at St. Vincent’s, Bridgeport and Milford Hospitals. John shared his exemplary skills with his students as an Instructor of Respiratory Therapy at Goodwin College. John also spent many years as a paramedic with AMR.

John loved his family above all else. His wife Rose and his two daughters were the light of his life. His door was always open to anyone who needed it. Many remember the nights spent porching at John’s house, smoking cigars, drinking whiskey, playing pinochle (like his dad) sharing stories and laughs.

John loved to cook and cheer on the New England Patriots, NY Yankees and NY Rangers. John’s love for his 3 dogs fueled his tireless efforts, as the co-chair of the Stratford Dog Park Committee, to bring a dog park to Stratford. John loved Stratford, it was in his blood, and he did all he could to make the town the best it could be by being very involved in Stratford politics and serving on various boards and committees over the years.

In addition to his wife and mother, John is survived by his two daughters, Theresa Rich of Stratford and Becky Rich and her wife Liz Batsford, of Brunswick, Maine; a brother, Michael Rich of Stratford; two sisters, Kathy Kovalik of Stratford and Tricia Rich (Greg Wheeler) of Andover, MA; his father-in-law, Valentino Ciccone of Norwalk; brother-in-law George Ciccone (Lisa) of Fairfield; two sisters-in-laws, Josie Parin of Norwalk and Jenny Ciccone of Trumbull; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and two godsons-Wesley Ciccone and Hunter Moss.

Friends are invited to attend his funeral service officiated by Reverend Jeff Lukens on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. by meeting directly at the Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford. Interment will follow in Saint Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford.

Friends may visit with his family Monday, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Stratford Ct Dog Park, 776 Robin Ln, Stratford, CT 06614-2418.

For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.