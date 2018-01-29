Condominium damaged in Sunday night fire

A woman and her daughter lost their belongings in a Sunday evening fire in the condominium they resided in.

Stratford firefighters responded at 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a fire call at the Deerfield Woods condominiums at 3699 Broadbridge Ave. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the fire was found in the bedroom of a third floor apartment. The fire caused extensive damage throughout the unit, he said. Firefighters contained the fre and limited the smoke damage to one section of the third floor and maintained control at the building of 100 units.

The mother and daughter who lived in the damaged apartment were not home at the time, but returned to find their belongings ruined, Lampart said. No injuries were reported.

Lampart said an investigation of the fire is continuing. The Red Cross is assisting the people whose home was damaged.