Stratford Star

Condominium damaged in Sunday night fire

By Melvin Mason on January 29, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

A woman and her daughter lost their belongings in a Sunday evening fire in the condominium they resided in.

Stratford firefighters responded at 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a fire call at the Deerfield Woods condominiums at 3699 Broadbridge Ave. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the fire was found in the bedroom of a third floor apartment. The fire caused extensive damage throughout the unit, he said. Firefighters contained the fre and limited the smoke damage to one section of the third floor and maintained control at the building of 100 units.

The mother and daughter who lived in the damaged apartment were not home at the time, but returned to find their belongings ruined, Lampart said. No injuries were reported.

Lampart said an investigation of the fire is continuing. The Red Cross is assisting the people whose home was damaged.  

Related posts:

  1. Bridgeport lawyer charged with conspiring with Easton man to defraud homeowners
  2. Crash on Route 8 in Trumbull
  3. Two dead following Route 8 crash
  4. Man sought in connection with stolen pickup truck

Previous Post Friends of Square One Theatre hold meeting Next Post Services for John Rich, 56, of Stratford
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Danny

    I feel sorry for these two and others in the building who have to move elsewhere until repairs are done.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress