Bunnell High dropped a 54-43 decision to Brookfield on Friday.
Brianna Ramos scored 12 points and Amanda Zdru had 10 for Stratford.
Cara Leon scored 14 points for Brookfield, which rode a 16-4 edge in the second quarter to victory.
Bunnell
Amanda Zdru 10 Hannah McLaughlin 09 Jasmine St.Clair 08 Maura Kelly 04 Alyssa Wright 00 Brianna Ranos 12 The Germain 00 Deanna Fuentes 00 Toni Greene 00
Brookfield
Holly Fleming 04 Cara Leon 14 Claire McGrade 00 Cally Wallin 00 Kaitlyn Garica 09 Olivia Davidson 04 Mackenzie Sam 00 Trisha Gressman 00 Emmi Paulino 03 Faith Kayach 00 Jenna Josh 08 Amber Howe 08 Lindsey Zaleski 02
Bunnell 16 04 10 13 43
Brookfield 12 16 12 14 54