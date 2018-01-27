Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Brookfield defeats Bunnell

Bunnell High dropped a 54-43 decision to Brookfield on Friday.

Brianna Ramos scored 12 points and Amanda Zdru had 10 for Stratford.

Cara Leon scored 14 points for Brookfield, which rode a 16-4 edge in the second quarter to victory.

Bunnell

Amanda Zdru 10 Hannah McLaughlin 09 Jasmine St.Clair 08 Maura Kelly 04 Alyssa Wright 00 Brianna Ranos 12 The Germain 00 Deanna Fuentes 00 Toni Greene 00

Brookfield

Holly Fleming 04 Cara Leon 14  Claire McGrade 00 Cally Wallin  00 Kaitlyn Garica 09 Olivia  Davidson 04 Mackenzie  Sam 00 Trisha Gressman 00 Emmi Paulino 03 Faith Kayach 00  Jenna Josh  08 Amber Howe 08  Lindsey Zaleski 02

Bunnell     16 04 10 13 43

Brookfield 12 16 12 14 54

