Sophomore guard Quinn Guth scored 28 points and made seven-out-of-eight free throws late in the fourth quarter on Friday night, as the visiting Immaculate of Danbury boys basketball team defeated Stratford High 69-57 in a South-West Conference game played in the Needham Memorial Gym.

The Red Devils (8-4) rallied from a 47-34 deficit with a little under six minutes to play and got as close as 57-51 on a basket by Sean Carroll with 1:21 to play.

But the Mustangs (10-3) converted 13-of-18 from the free throw line to secure the win.

Guth made six threes and was 10-of-12 from the line.

The Mustangs also got double-point games from Mike Basil (13 points) and Jack Woods (11).

Mike and Joe August scored 13 points apiece for Stratford.

Jack Ryan added 12 and John Bike had 11.

“Unfortunately, we made our comeback a little too late in the game,” said Stratford coach Tim Swallers. “Against a team like Immaculate, who has that many good shooters and plays that hard, you need to play 32 minutes of basketball. We didn’t get to the foul line at all in the first half and we certainly didn’t have enough rebounds (13).

Stratford returns to play on Monday night when the Red Devils play host to Amistad Academy of New Haven before two SWC games, one on Tuesday night at Masuk and another next Friday at Bunnell.