SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

Flu clinic

The Stratford Health Department is hosting a public flu clinic on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Health Department, located on the third floor of the Birdseye Municipal Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. For more information call the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4058.

Eagle viewing, wine tasting

The Stratford Recreation Department is sponsoring a bus trip to view Eagles Along the Housatonic River featuring Horizon Wings and their eagles to guarantee an eagle sighting. On Saturday, Feb. 10 meet at 9 a.m., at the commuter parking lot across from Ryder’s Landing. Participants will walk to the Sikorsky Bridge and try to catch a glimpse of any bald eagles in the area, then board the bus to travel up the Housatonic River stopping at Lake Zoar. From Lake Zoar attendees will continue on to Southbury observing eagles hunting at the Shepaug Dam and Horizon Wings.

After the Shepaug Dam visit, participants will travel to the other side of the Housatonic River for a wine sampling, and return to Stratford around 2 p.m. Fee is $15; food and drink not included.

Registration is Feb. 2 at the Recreation Department Office, 468 Birdseye St. or online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Feb. 3, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford; and Saturday, Feb. 17, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast cat food, Friskies Surf N Turf dry food, Purina One dry food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, Feb. 5-April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Stratford Library. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

Opioid abuse documentary

Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict, an FBI documentary on the epidemic of prescription drug and opioid abuse will be shown Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 7-9 p.m., in the Bunnell High School auditorium. The event is open to the public. For more information about the film, visit topdocumentaryfilms.com/chasing-dragon/.

Roast beef dinner

Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive will host a Valentine’s Day Roast Beef Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. The all-you-can-eat menu includes roast beef, baked potatoes, beans, corn, rolls and butter, a variety of appetizers, salads, desserts and beverages. Cost is $18 per adult; $12 per senior (62 and over). Advance reservations are required before Feb. 9. Contact 203-377-6568 or [email protected]

Friends of Square One meeting

General meeting of the Friends of Square One Theatre Company, Stratford-based volunteer theatre group will offer a sneak-preview of the theatre’s March production of White Guy on the Bus Monday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., at the Stratford Library. Light refreshments served. Free and open to the public.

Artists sought

The Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. Nonresidents are welcome. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

SHS class of ’58 reunion

Stratford High School class of 1958 will celebrate their 60th reunion on Sept. 21 and 22, 2018. For more information, call Natalie, 203-831-8713 or Mary, 203-375-8724.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695; leave a message and your call will be returned.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.