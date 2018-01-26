Sikorsky Credit Union offers scholarship for high school seniors

Sikorsky Credit Union is again offering the Thomas J. Williams Scholarship program for five selected graduating high school seniors.

To apply for the scholarship, eligible students will submit an essay for consideration. In order to be eligible, the student must be graduating high school in the spring of 2018 and plan to attend an institute of higher learning on a full-time basis this coming fall. The student also must be a member of Sikorsky Credit Union on or before Feb. 28, 2018. Membership at the Credit Union can be started with a $5 minimum opening deposit.

“Over the years, we have helped dozens of students get a head start on managing college expenses through this program,” said Diane Farrell, senior vice president of marketing at Sikorsky Credit Union. “We are looking forward to rewarding five more high school seniors.”

Interested high school seniors may pick up an application at any of the Credit Union’s branch offices in Danbury, Milford, Seymour, Shelton or Stratford. Seniors at Ansonia, Oxford, Seymour and Stratford High School may also visit the Credit Union branch inside their school. The application may also be downloaded at sikorskycu.org/scholarship.

The application deadline is March 30, 2018. The program is named in honor of Thomas J. Williams, who was president of Sikorsky Credit Union for 30 years.