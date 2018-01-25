The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sees the former Raymark ballfield site as ripe for redevelopment. So it will receive more focus to get the former industrial site back online.

The EPA has placed the project on its Redevelopment Focus List. The Raymark project is one of two Superfund projects in New England and 31 nationwide that are considered to have the greatest expected redevelopment and commercial potential, according to a statement from Mayor Laura Hoydick’s office.

The EPA’s Redevelopment Focus List is an initial list of Superfund National Priorities List sites with the greatest expected redevelopment and commercial potential.

The EPA developed the list in response to recommendations issued last July from its Superfund Task Force, outlined by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s expectations for a renewed focus on accelerating work and progress at all Superfund sites, according to an EPA statement.

EPA spokeswoman Emily Bender said the EPA will work closely with the town and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on focusing on redevelopment opportunities at the Raymark ballfield site off Barnum Avenue.

While the EPA will not devote more money to the long-awaited Raymark cleanup plan, Bender said, “it means more attention” for the project.

“Bringing a positive conclusion to the ongoing effort to clean the sites in Stratford associated with Raymark contamination is one of my top priorities as mayor,” Mayor Laura Hoydick said in a statement. “I am very pleased that out of all of the Superfund sites across New England, this site in Stratford was one of only two that have made the short list for EPA to place as a high priority. I am also encouraged that the EPA is recognizing the enormous redevelopment potential of this Superfund Site in its assessment going forward.”

Pruitt said the EPA is “more than a collaborative partner to remediate the nation’s most contaminated sites.” He added that the agency is also working to “successfully integrate Superfund sites back into communities across the country.”

“Today’s redevelopment list incorporates Superfund sites ready to become catalysts for economic growth and revitalization,” Pruitt added.

EPA officials decided last year on a cleanup plan for Raymark waste, which will involve taking contaminated waste from four Operable Units in town and capping it at the ballfield site, where some waste has already been placed.

The plan will cost about $95 million. The EPA will be responsible for 90% of the cost, with the remaining 10% to be covered by the state. While Stratford does not have a specific financial outlay, the town may be asked to provide some in-kind services.