Stratford Parents’ Place holds Family, Friends and Neighbors program

Stratford Parents’ Place (SPP) is reaching out to families, friends or neighbors who provide child care in their homes for young children. The Family, Friends and Neighbors (FFN) program provides information, support, playgroups, home visiting and training to caregivers in Stratford, licensed or unlicensed.

Each month, FFN hosts a provider/child playgroup at Stratford Parents’ Place, 719 Birdseye Street, Stratford. A certified parent educator provides literacy and learning activities geared for the specific ages of the children in the group. Providers gain new ideas for activities and also have time to discuss questions with the parent educator. This monthly group runs Feb. 2, March 2, April 6 and May 4, from 10-11:15 a.m.

New this year is a Café Night for providers to talk about what is important to them and share their concerns. Providers also will have opportunities to exchange resources and identify training needs. The next Café Night will be held Thursday, Feb. 22, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Stratford Parents’ Place, 719 Birdseye Street.

SPP, a cooperative project of Stratford Public Schools Family Resource Center is located at Stratford Academy/Johnson House. The FFN program is funded by The United Way of Coastal Fairfield County. For more information about this program call Migda Carrero, parent educator, at 203-381-6992.