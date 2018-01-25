Having balanced scoring has been a big asset for the Stratford girls basketball team this season.

Coach Cliff LaRose picked up a pair of talented players in Notre Dame of Fairfield transfers Serena Mbachiantim and Abby Anka. A thin bench, with only four of five subs on it, however, hasn’t helped.

The Red Devils finished up a stretch of home games last Thursday night in a match-up with the Amistad Academy of New Haven, a Charter school that plays an independent schedule and rarely plays the same opponent twice in a season.

What started out as a good night for Stratford, which had leads of 17-10, 28-23 and 42-39, respectively for the first three quarters, didn’t end well.

The Lady Wolves finally overtook the Red Devils, 50-48, on a basket by Akira White with 4:40 to play in the final quarter before sprinting out to a 67-59 victory.

“We let ourselves get out of our offense and then we didn’t play good enough defense down the stretch in order to stay with them,” LaRose said. “But, our kids work hard every night. They never quit. We just can’t let ourselves get caught in those traps.”

The Lady Wolves put the finishing touches on their fifth win against three losses, by outscoring Stratford, 28-13, over the closing eight minutes.

“These kids are involved in a school where academics and having the right behavior are stressed all the time, “said second-year coach Joel Rebhun. “What I try to instill in them is resilience. Letting bad things like missed shots or lost possessions of the ball go away. Tonight, our players did just that. We worked hard and tried to stay with our game for three quarters. We kept them close enough that we were able to overtake them when the time came.”

After watching Amistad tie the game at 8-all, Stratford put together a 9-2 run in the first quarter using a pressing defense to force turnovers.

Stratford had a pair of seven-point leads in the second quarter before stretching it out to nine points, 26-17, when Anka made a pair of free throws at the 3:21 mark. Amistad, however, came right back, getting two big baskets from its center, Sonto Okam, and eventually cut the Stratfprd margin to five, 28-23, by intermission.

After pulling even, at 30-30, the Red Devils went on another offensive stretch a little before the halfway point of the third quarter. Again, it was Anka leading the way. She hit a two-pointer before adding a three-pointer as Stratford took a five-point lead, 35-30. Then Anka fed Cora Martonak for an assist on a basket before Martonek scored off a turnover. Stratford extended its lead to 39-30.

The Lady Wolves still wouldn’t go away. They connected on four field goals, one being a three, chopping again into the Red Devils margin and making it a three-point game, 42-39, after three.

After playing through three ties (46-all, 48-all and 50-all), the Lady Wolves grabbed the lead, at 52-50 before outscoring Stratford, 15-9, in the game’s closing minutes.

Martonak topped all Stratford scorers with 15 points. She was followed by Anka with 13; Julia Torraso with 12 and freshman Sam Perley with 11. Both Ashleigh Paige-McDonald and Wanda Tejuda had 17 points each for the Lady Wolves while Okam had 15 along with 12 rebounds.

Anka pulled down 12 rebounds on the Stratford side with Mbachiantum close behind with 10.

The Red Devils began their road swing with a 77-40 loss on Friday night at Pomperaug which dropped their record to 3-9.

Roundup: Stratford lost to New Milford, 53-49, on Tuesday. Julia Torreso scored 25 points to lead the Red Devils (3-10, 0-7 SWC).