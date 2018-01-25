Holding yourself accountable

How are you doing with your resolutions?

Nearly one month into the new year, have you taken the time to reflect on the progress you’ve made toward the goals you’ve set to achieve in 2018?

Whether you set out to lose weight, quit smoking cigarettes or be more productive, tracking your progress and efforts could be the difference between meeting your goals and falling short.

If your goal is to lose weight during 2018, ask yourself what steps you’ve taken to meet your mark and map out what other steps you need to take in the near future.

By tracking what you’ve done so far, while also keeping a list of what you need to accomplish for the rest of the year to meet your goal, you create organization that will simultaneously force you to hold yourself accountable for the results of your efforts.

Maybe you wanted to start going to the gym or exercising three times a week in order to meet your weight goal. One month into the year, and maybe you’ve only been exercising two times a week instead of three times as you planned. No problem! There’s no benefit to beating yourself up about what’s already happened. Move forward and realize what you need to do going forward. You’ll thank yourself for it later.

Going forward, you can try to plan your weeks out ahead of time. Your schedule can be as specific as you want, but should always be realistic, because you do not want to set yourself up to fail. Write out the exact times that you want to spend exercising and schedule them when it’s practical.

Whether you meet your goal or not, this organization will help you see what worked for you and what you could have done better.

Being accountable for your actions and efforts will help you realize that when you’re trying to achieve a goal, you’re the only one who can stop you from achieving it. Blaming other people or circumstances won’t bring you closer to where you want to be.

Failing at something but realizing what you did wrong or what you could have done better will bring you closer to where you want to be or what you want to achieve.

If your goal for the new year was to be more productive and quit smoking, maybe you can start by tracking your normal rate of productivity and when you currently smoke. From here, you can find time that you can use to accomplish other tasks and decide on something else to replace the act of smoking.

If you notice that you spend two hours on social media or an hour shopping online each day, you can then look at what else you’d like to do with your days and replace the activity. Whether you decide to replace the time you’re “wasting” each day with reading or working on starting your own business, you will begin to see that your productivity level in terms of what you accomplish each day will increase.

Quitting cigarettes, although it’s more difficult for some than others, is a trial-and-error process. Some people may find a cognitive therapy approach effective, meaning that whenever they find a time during the day when they want to smoke or would smoke, they replace the action with something else. Other people may just quit cold turkey or try one of the available nicotine patches. The bottom line is to just keep track of what you’ve tried and what works for you.

When trying to accomplish anything, measure your progress and hold yourself accountable for your efforts. That way, even if you don’t meet your goal on the first try, you’re that much closer to where you want to be.