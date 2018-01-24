Zachery leaving Stratford schools for job in Stamford

Editor’s note: This story appears in the Jan. 25 edition of The Stratford Star.

Clarence Zachery is leaving his job with the Stratford Board of Education to take a new position in Stamford.

Zachery was one of three new administrative officials whose hirings were announced on Tuesday by the Stamford Public Schools. Zachery, who has served as the Stratford Board of Education’s chief operations officer, will become the Stamford Public Schools’ chief fiscal and operations support officer as of July 1.

The Stamford Board of Education approved Zachery’s hire at its meeting on Tuesday.

According to a statement posted on the Stamford Public Schools website, Zachery will lead and manage all aspects of operations support, including finance, facilities management, technology, food service, transportation, and security.

Sharon Beadle, a spokeswoman for Stamford Public Schools, said Stamford had conducted a nationwide search since December to fill the position that Zachery will take.

“Mr. Zachery had all the necessary experience we were looking for,” Beadle said. “He has the financial background and the operations background” the board sought.

Beadle did not have specifics on how much Zachery will be paid when he joins the Stamford schools.

Zachery, who worked in Stratford since 2013, had previously worked for the Derby Board of Education, Yale University, BMGC Holdings, and JPMorgan Chase.

It is unclear when Zachery will leave the Stratford Board of Ed.

Zachery could not be reached for comment prior to press time.

Stratford Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson said she would have loved for Zachery to stay in Stratford, but Stratford cannot match what he will earn in Stamford. Zachery’s annual salary is about $153,000, Robinson said.

“There’s no question that it’s a considerably higher paying job,” Robinson said Wednesday. “He will have more staff. We’re so short staffed and we can’t pay what the other Fairfield County school systems pay. He’s getting a very large raise.”

Robinson added that Stratford was fortunate to have Zachery for five years.

“He’s been a great person to work with these five years. We are so fortunate. I don’t think people realize what kind of asset he’s been for us,” the superintendent said.

Stratford Board of Ed Chairman Eric Lazaro also spoke highly of Zachery, saying Zachery has been “helpful and very respectful” in their interactions.

“If I had a question or concern, he made himself available,” Lazaro said.