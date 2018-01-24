Candidates chosen for special election

Two former Town Council members will face off in a special election in February to fill a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives.

Democrat Philip Young and Republican Bill Cabral were chosen by their parties’ town committees last week to run for the vacated 120th District seat on Feb. 27. Young and Cabral are aiming to take over for Laura Hoydick, who stepped down after winning the race for Stratford mayor.

Young, the former 6th District Town Councilman, defeated political newcomer Therese LeFever in a 26-13 vote among members of the Stratford Democratic Town Committee last Thursday at the Baldwin Center. Forty Stratford Democrats were in attendance. Stratford DTC Chairman Stephanie Philips abstained from voting.

Young said there is a great opportunity for Stratford Democrats to take the seat, long held by Republicans.

Young lost a Democratic primary last September to Prez Palmer to return to the Town Council for a second term. But Young said now is the right time to pursue the state seat.

“I think I have a lot to offer. I have a lot to offer the town and a lot to offer the state,” he said. “In the [Town Council] primary, I was exhausted and I couldn’t make a proper campaign out of that. Here now, I’m feeling fresh and I’m feeling excited and I’m ready to work for this.”

Young said his primary goals would be school funding, the environment and the ongoing opioid crisis. The latter issue affects him most because two dishwashers at the Bridge House restaurant in Milford, where he works, died of opioid overdoses.

“This is hurting a whole generation of people, and if we don’t get it under control now, we’re looking at bigger problems down the road,” he said.

Cabral’s path to the nomination was much easier, as he was the only candidate put forward during the Republican Town Committee gathering last Friday at Riverview Bistro. He was unanimously approved by about 40 RTC members.

Cabral, a former town councilman and former Board of Education member, was endorsed by Hoydick to claim the state office.

Cabral said he had wanted to run for the 120th District seat in the 1990s, but gave way to John Harkins, who held the seat from 1996 to 2009. Cabral had served as Harkins’ treasurer when he was in Hartford.

“Now I’m semi-retired and I can work as many hours as I need to work up in Hartford,” Cabral said. “I’ve already been up there and looked around and found out the lay of the land.”

Cabral said he wants to focus on coming up with solutions.

“The citizens of Stratford, about 80% or 90%, whatever their affiliation, want the same stuff, the same things,” Cabral said, including education funding and lower taxes. “I’m hoping it’s the same thing up in Hartford.”

Cabral said he’s confident he’ll win because of his involvement in community activities.

Cabral will also be on the ballot as the Independent Party nominee.