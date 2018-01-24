Despite being an adult, it’s always fun to get dressed up and with the Hair Ball coming to Ridgefield in March, patrons might want to consider getting “tressed up.”

Amy Pal, owner of Whip Salon in Ridgefield is spearheading the benefit to raise money for The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. Pal and her co-organizer Kristin McGuinness, owner of Sparkle Events, were inspired to hold their fundraiser because they’re both passionate about art.

“The exhibits [at the Aldrich] are always changing so you can always see something new there,” Pal said. “It’s nice to have a world class museum in our backyard.”

For the March 10 fundraiser the Aldrich will be transformed into a New York City nightclub for the event. Pal said the ball will have live makeup and lash demonstrations and DJs.

“Instead of a masquerade ball we’re doing a hair ball, so you’re having fun with your hair instead of masks. We’re saying its black tie optional, but its really about getting dressed up and doing something fun and funky,” she said. “You can wear a costume or a ballgown or wear whatever you want, but the idea is to be creative and have fun in the name of art.”

She clarified that attendees don’t have to put together a high maintenance look, noting that they can easily braid their hair or wear a wig. Pal noted that style consultants from Whip Salon will be posting funky hair ideas online and can help people figure out ideas for their hair.

“The sky’s the limit,” she said.

When asked what she hopes people will take away from the Hair Ball, Pal said she hopes people will have fun and that it will provide people with the opportunity to discover all that the Aldrich has to offer. She also noted that all proceeds from the fund-raiser will go to the Aldrich.

Pal also said the event is still looking for sponsors, those interested can contact her through the salon.

The Hair Ball will be held on March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Aldrich Museum of Contemporary Art, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets for the Hair Ball are currently on sale through Whip Salon in store and online for $100-$150. For more information about the Hair Ball visit whipsalon.com. For more information about the Aldrich visit aldrichart.org.