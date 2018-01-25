Stratford Star

Reinstitute the Meet the Mayor program

By Stratford Star on January 25, 2018 in Letters

To the Editor:

Last year, the Star printed my letter decrying the lack of attendance/participation at Town Council monthly meetings as not only did the mayor and multiple members of the Town Council itself not show up for the public forum which is held at the beginning of Town Council’s monthly assemblage, attendance by members of Stratford’s public is sparse.

Town Council public forum is one significant means by which members of the public may be heard; It is terrible waste of opportunity to not take advantage. The Star’s editor recently reiterated my position, publishing an editorial saying more such public participation is needed per the political mess that is Strafford is mired in, not just by the same “regulars” (one of which I have become).

Our last mayor eliminated the program of the open office hour meeting with the mayor and our new mayor expressed to me she does not have intention of reinstituting that program, but assures me I can come to speak with her any time. (I had already presumed that I had that right).

In view of the horrific happenings in Town politics today, it would be welcome opportunity and speak well that the new Republican administration is interested in serving the people of Stratford by re-instituting the Meet with the Mayor program.

Sadly, this does not seem to be the case as another disturbing change has become apparent. As I do monthly, I attended in Town Hall the scheduled first real Town Council meeting since the election.

I signed up to speak at public forum, i was the only member of Stratford public to do so. Again, neither the Mayor nor most of the Town Council members were there for this part of the Town Council meeting. And after I spoke, now for the first time, the Town Council members whom were there in attendance were not given the opportunity to individually respond to the presentation of Public Forum Speaker, that being me.

I looked on the printed agenda and saw that response by Town Council members to public forum listing was no longer there. I was told they have decided to eliminate that part.

Jeryl Gray

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Kenny

    That is perfect….nWe would love to address your issues, but we can’t…a response period is not onnthe agenda.nnNext!

  • Steve

    As long as the Lou Decilio friends and family branch of local politics are in charge there will be no attempt to get more people from town involved, or push for more input from voters. There is a reason they put the mayoral cycle on the off year election, the less that know how much they use this town for personal gains the better off it is for them. Now that they basically have almost total control we can expect a tax increase every year and every position that opens in town will go to an under qualified associate of this group. Hoydick is just Harkins in a dress.

  • Alta Vista

    I have been very critical in the past of Ms. Grayu2019s evidence-free claims. These, along with her criminal record, make her a somewhat tarnished spokesperson for transparency in local government. nnSo I feel a special obligation to support her when she is absolutely correct.nnSheu2019s right and the TOS is wrong, plain and simple.nnStratford taxpayers have elected a mayor who will openly lie to you about economic development (Amazon) and now refuses to even listen to the people who pay her salary. No good will come of this, that is certain.nnFasten your seat belts (and your wallets) Stratford. The next four years are going to be a bumpy (and expensive) flight.

