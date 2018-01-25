Reinstitute the Meet the Mayor program

To the Editor:

Last year, the Star printed my letter decrying the lack of attendance/participation at Town Council monthly meetings as not only did the mayor and multiple members of the Town Council itself not show up for the public forum which is held at the beginning of Town Council’s monthly assemblage, attendance by members of Stratford’s public is sparse.

Town Council public forum is one significant means by which members of the public may be heard; It is terrible waste of opportunity to not take advantage. The Star’s editor recently reiterated my position, publishing an editorial saying more such public participation is needed per the political mess that is Strafford is mired in, not just by the same “regulars” (one of which I have become).

Our last mayor eliminated the program of the open office hour meeting with the mayor and our new mayor expressed to me she does not have intention of reinstituting that program, but assures me I can come to speak with her any time. (I had already presumed that I had that right).

In view of the horrific happenings in Town politics today, it would be welcome opportunity and speak well that the new Republican administration is interested in serving the people of Stratford by re-instituting the Meet with the Mayor program.

Sadly, this does not seem to be the case as another disturbing change has become apparent. As I do monthly, I attended in Town Hall the scheduled first real Town Council meeting since the election.

I signed up to speak at public forum, i was the only member of Stratford public to do so. Again, neither the Mayor nor most of the Town Council members were there for this part of the Town Council meeting. And after I spoke, now for the first time, the Town Council members whom were there in attendance were not given the opportunity to individually respond to the presentation of Public Forum Speaker, that being me.

I looked on the printed agenda and saw that response by Town Council members to public forum listing was no longer there. I was told they have decided to eliminate that part.