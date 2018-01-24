Women’s voices celebrated at Open Door Tea

To the Editor:

Once upon a time in mighty England, women — considered second-class citizens with few rights — were prohibited from writing plays. Although those dark days are long gone, women today are still fighting for equal rights.

Last weekend, the world celebrated the first anniversary of the women’s marches with large marches and ingenious signs (my favorites were “Women Rights are Human Rights” and “Make America Think Again”). And the International Women’s Voice Day brought women’s work to theaters all over the globe. Our town had its own production as well.

On Friday night, thespians and audiences gathered at Open Door Tea to hear the voices of the women members of SquareWrights, the Stratford-based collaborative of playwrights, actors and directors.

It was an exciting, mesmerizing and connecting evening. One of Stratford’s most beloved gems, the Open Door Tea has become a community center. A place where friends meet over delicious food, where young men and women take grandma out for a nutritious lunch, where friends connect, where the community meets to hear a lecture or sample healing teas. Open Door Tea was a perfect host for Stratford’s first performance as part of the International Women’s Voice Day, and, I believe, for many more to come.

On behalf of SquareWright’s women, I thank Kasia Lindeberg, Open Door’s founder, owner and the spirit behind this great gathering place. We thank the friendly staff and all the wonderful people who came to celebrate Women’s Voice Day with us.