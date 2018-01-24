Let’s see what state has to fund transportation projects

To the Editor:

I want to respond to last week’s article, concerning much needed revenue for the state’s Special Transportation Fund, so that Stratford’s construction projects/infrastructure renovations, may continue without interruptions.

The governor mentioned that his administration will reveal proposals seeking revenue to keep the projects moving, before the next session. Let’s see what transpires from that. In “cash-strapped” Connecticut, it makes sense to make sure there is enough funds to both start and complete projects before they begin.

There is nothing more frustrating than to halt a project due to insufficient funding. This is fiscal sense 101. I hope that Mayor Hoydick is sincere in her administration’s commitment to avail all avenues, in assisting further funding that certainly does not involve another tax increase on Stratford residents. To which I would remind State Sen. Kevin Kelly, who has always been critical of democrats, that instead of accusing Gov. Malloy of hurting state residents financially, he should consider the current Republican administration in Stratford, that didn’t hesitate to raise taxes, “down the throats of middle-class families.”

The former and now current administration continues to financially burden the taxpayers here. Funny how Republicans always accuse Democrats of the very thing they do. You should be quiet. Which now brings up the reinstating of tolls. I personally don’t like them. However, I agree with State Rep. Joe Gresko.

It certainly makes sense to capture all that lost revenue from cars and trucks that plow through our state unscathed. If those funds would be dedicated solely for maintenance and infrastructure of roads, bridges, and tunnels then fine. I’m sure they will be set up identical to the E-ZPass system, which doesn’t add to the restriction of traffic flow, and needless to say safer (coming from a retired firefighter).

I’d just like to know where the proposed locations would be, projected cost (can we afford it?) and will there be deep discounts for state residents? This should be highly considered.