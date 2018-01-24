Developer switches to affordable housing approach

A developer is turning a rejected apartment proposal on Ferry Boulevard into an affordable housing application.

The applicant, Rolling Thunder II, wants to build a complex with 143 units in three buildings up to five stories high. It is seeking a zone change and a wording change in the regulations — called a text amendment — to accomplish this.

The plan would create a new housing zone, to be called the Rolling Thunder District, with 30% of the units designated as affordable under state statute 8-30g, better known as the affordable housing law.

The 2.5-acre site is at 382 Ferry Blvd. and Willow Avenue, and also borders back yards on Homestead Avenue and is near Housatonic Avenue.

Portions of the land now are in two different zones, one for commercial use and one for smaller residential lots, and it is within the town’s Transit Oriented District (TOD) that allows for denser development near the train station.

Recent attempts to put an apartment complex on the property without affordable housing — the last one also included some limited retail space — have failed, and generated strong neighborhood opposition. Nearby homeowners worried it would tower over their neighborhood of single-family homes.

Earlier proposals were for 133 units and 119 units, and the developer had met with neighbors and downsized the project to try to win zoning approval.

The property is where the Zoning Commission previously approved a repair, office and warehouse facility for AAA Northeast, a decision that later was overturned in court after a successful appeal by neighbors, including former Zoning Commission member and Town Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner.

The new plan is expected to be the focus of a Zoning Commission public hearing in late February.

The building close to Ferry Boulevard would be five stories — or a maximum of 55 feet high — while the other two buildings farther back in the lot would be three stories. The rear buildings, however, would essentially be one story higher because of parking underneath the structures.

The front building would have 65 units, the middle building 42 units, and the rear building 36 units. Structures would be at least 10 feet from Ferry Boulevard and side properties, and 25 feet from rear properties. Much of the land would be covered by a surface-level parking lot.

The site now has an old, small building and a parking area close to the road, with the rear area undeveloped and overgrown. The L-shaped property has 272 feet of frontage on Ferry Boulevard as well as extensive frontage on Willow Avenue.

According to the application, the project would offer “alternative housing” for “less affluent members of the community” who are elderly or young or town employees by allowing “development of a greater density while minimizing certain improvements to reduce costs in the delivery of dwelling units.”

Town officials pushed the developer to submit site plan and coastal area management applications, with the developer at first claiming only a conceptual plan needs to be submitted at this time.

The applicant’s team includes developer representative Nick Owen and attorney Stephen Bellis. The required 8-30g affordability plan would be administered by Sultan Realty Management of Stratford.