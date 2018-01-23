Stratford Star

Zachery leaving Stratford schools for job in Stamford

By Melvin Mason on January 23, 2018 in Lead News, News, Schools · 1 Comments

Clarence Zachery is leaving his job with the Stratford Board of Education to take a new position in Stamford.

Clarence Zachery

Zachery was one of three new administrative officials hired on Tuesday by the Stamford Public Schools. Zachery, who has served as the Stratford Board of Education’s chief operations officer, will become the Stamford Public Schools’ chief fiscal and operations support officer as of July 1.

The Stamford Board of Education approved Zachery’s hire at its meeting on Tuesday.

According to a statement posted on the Stamford Public Schools website, Zachery will lead and manage all aspects of Stamford schools’ operations support including finance, facilities management, technology, food service, transportation and security.

Zachery, who worked in Stratford since 2013, had previously worked for the Derby Board of Education, Yale University, BMGC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase.

It is not clear when Zachery will leave his post in Stratford.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more information on this story.

  • SCR

    Is this the start of a house cleaning at the BOE?

