Bunnell High’s boys basketball team used a dominant performance in the paint from start to finish in a 67-50 triumph at South-West Conference rival Newtown on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (4-8) scored 56 points from in close on their way to their second straight win.

Newtown fell to 6-5.

“We got a lot of rebounds. That was the key to this game,” Bunnell coach Pat Yerina said. “We didn’t give up any second chance points. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get where we want to get to. Tonight’s just a little stepping stone for us.”

Maximus Edwards led the way with 21 points and had a monster all-around game with 20 rebounds and six assists.

“They came out and they played like they wanted it a little bit more tonight. I think we were a step slow to rotate,” Newtown coach Tim Tallcouch said. “They were focused and they just beat us up inside.”

Bunnell did so with quick passing and a dominant rebounding game.

Not turning over the ball was also a contributing factor in the Bulldogs earning the win, Yerina said, adding that his team committed only a handful of turnovers in the first half.

Jerrod Leak scored 14, all in the first half, including 10 in the second stanza.

Khalid Moreland rattled home all 14 of his markers after halftime.

Elijah Alexandre added to the balanced double-digit scoring attack with 13 of his own.

Josh Giannoni and Derrick Gyimah added three and two, respectively. Giannoni pulled down nine rebounds and dished out six assists.

Moreland and Gyimah both came away with four steals.

Robert DiSibio scored 21 points, 15 of them from 3-point land, and Todd Petersen added 13 for Newtown.

The Bulldogs claimed a 14-6 lead after one quarter of play.

“I really felt like, for whatever reason, we did not mentally recover from that,” Tallcouch said.

Down 27-13 midway through the second quarter, Tallcouch called timeout after a Leak basket down low.

Out of the stoppage, the Nighthawks made consecutive 3-pointers to pull to within 11 with 2:36 to play in the quarter.

It was 31-21 at the half.

Leading 37-26 at the midpoint of the third, the Bulldogs began to pull away. Alexandre had seven points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer.

Bunnell led 46-31 heading to the fourth and built a 50-33 lead.

Newtown went on an 8-2 run to make it a 52-41 game with 4:35 left, but the Bulldogs didn’t let the Hawks get any closer.