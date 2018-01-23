The Stratford High boys basketball team qualified for the state tournament with a 61-51 victory over visiting New Milford on Tuesday.

Coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils improved to 8-3 on the season with the win over the Green Wave (5-4).

Jack Ryan scored 17 points and combined with Joe August 6 points) to dish out 13 assists.

Sean Carroll scored 16 points. Jaahdel Cyril (4 points) and Carroll divided 12 rebounds.

Stratford

Jaahdel Cyril 2 0-0 4 Jack Ryan 7 3-4 17 Joe August 2 1-2 6 Sean Carroll 7 1-2 16 John Bike 3 0-0 6 Julien Bryan 0 1-2 1 Aaron Christy 0 1-2 1 Javier Hernandez 1 0-0 2 Mike August 3 1-1 8 Preston Williams 0 0-0 0 Zack Fedak 0 0-0 0 Marquellis Thergood 0 0-0 0 Antonio Sciarappa 0 0-0 0

Totals: 25 8-13 61

New Milford

Malik Proctor 2 2-2 7 Chris Gesualoi 3 0-0 7 Matt Brevard 4 1-2 9 Shane Fedigan 1 0-0 2 Josiah Morales 1 0-0 2 Tyler Bowe 8 1-2 20 Eric Diaz 2 0-2 4 Steve Davis 0 0-0 0 Chris Pesantez 0 0-0 0 Hunter Skelly 0 0-0 0

Totals: 21 4-8 51

New Milford: 11 18 9 13 51

Stratford: 22 6 12 21 61

3’s – Stratford J. August 1, M. August 1 , Carroll 1; New Milford – Bowe 3, Brevard 1, Gesualoi 1