Boys basketball: Stratford stamps itself tourney eligible

By Stratford Star on January 23, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High boys basketball team qualified for the state tournament with a 61-51 victory over visiting New Milford on Tuesday.

Coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils improved to 8-3 on the season with the win over the Green Wave (5-4).

Jack Ryan scored 17 points and combined with Joe August 6 points) to dish out 13 assists.

Sean Carroll scored 16 points. Jaahdel Cyril (4 points) and Carroll divided 12 rebounds.

Stratford

Jaahdel Cyril 2 0-0 4  Jack Ryan 7 3-4 17  Joe August 2 1-2 6  Sean Carroll  7 1-2  16  John Bike 3 0-0 6  Julien Bryan 0 1-2 1  Aaron Christy 0 1-2 1  Javier Hernandez 1 0-0 2  Mike August 3 1-1 8 Preston Williams 0 0-0 0  Zack Fedak 0 0-0 0 Marquellis Thergood 0 0-0 0 Antonio Sciarappa 0 0-0 0

Totals: 25 8-13 61

New Milford

Malik Proctor 2 2-2 7 Chris Gesualoi 3 0-0 7  Matt Brevard 4 1-2 9 Shane Fedigan 1 0-0 2 Josiah Morales 1 0-0 2  Tyler Bowe 8 1-2 20 Eric Diaz 2 0-2 4  Steve Davis 0 0-0 0 Chris Pesantez 0 0-0 0   Hunter Skelly 0 0-0 0

Totals: 21 4-8 51

New Milford: 11   18   9   13  51

Stratford:       22      6  12  21  61

3’s – Stratford J. August 1, M. August 1 , Carroll 1; New Milford  – Bowe 3, Brevard 1, Gesualoi 1

