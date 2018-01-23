Stratford Star

Stratford Library hosts Love and Peace art exhibit

By Stratford Star on January 23, 2018

Love and Peace, an art exhibit highlighting the work of Stratford artist Georgene Fasanella, will be on display through Feb. 28, at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

After 53 years in the accounting field, Fasanella decided to try painting at the encouragement of her late husband and sons, also artists. She enrolled in painting classes at Housatonic Community College where she found she had a passion for art and enjoyed it. Her library exhibit includes paintings in acrylics, oil and pastels. She also will display some photography, sculpture and porcelain dolls.

Viewing hours for Love and Peace are Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday & Saturday, 10-5 and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

More information is available at stratfordlibrary.org or 203-385-4162.

