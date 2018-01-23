Board of Ed approves budget with no teacher layoffs

The Stratford Board of Education approved a school budget without any teacher layoffs Monday night.

The district “won’t lose a single person,” School Supt. Janet Robinson said at the Jan. 22 meeting.

The action took place before a packed audience, with many residents in attendance voicing concerns about staffing levels and demanding more budget transparency.

It was feared that up to 40 teachers could lose their jobs before the teachers union agreed to take two unpaid furlough days on a second vote, after rejecting the idea the first time. Robinson said the unpaid furlough days were needed due to a budget shortfall.

The school budget for ongoing fiscal year 2017-18 will be $108,979,682, representing an increase of about 2% over the previous year. The Board of Education’s budget vote was unanimous.

The school budget was being approved so late in the fiscal year because the town didn’t pass its own budget until just recently. Fiscal years run from July 1 to the following June 30, meaning the current fiscal year already is more than half done.

Robinson said the budget challenges and possible layoffs were due to the state cutting Stratford’s basic education funding by more than any other municipality. “We unfortunately had to face something that was unprecedented,” she said.

Robinson approached all school employee unions to ask them to take unpaid furloughs, and all unions but the teachers agreed. As teacher layoffs appeared more likely, the teachers union took another vote and approved the furloughs.

The superintendent told the audience that non-union school employees, such as herself and the district’s chief operating officer, also will be taking two unpaid furlough days.

‘Deafening silence’

During the public speaking part of the meeting, people discussed how the possible layoffs were handled and pushed for more transparency in budget matters. Some asked for regular audits of school operating expenses.

“With accountability comes credibility,” resident Lorenzo Elder said.

Speakers — most of them parents of school children — complained current budget numbers weren’t available to the public. But Robinson said that’s because the school system couldn’t approve a budget until the Town Council acted on a municipal budget. “There wasn’t one,” she said.

Resident and teacher Lori Keogh said while she had hoped the Town Council would do more when teacher layoffs were a possibility, the council’s “words of support” still were “better than the deafening silence we heard from the BOE.”

Michael Fiorello, Stratford teachers union president, said deciding between furloughs and layoffs represented “a false choice,” and more budget transparency is needed so the same situation doesn’t arise in the next fiscal year. “We don’t want furloughs to become the new normal,” Fiorello said.

Resident Mark Scheck said demanding furloughs halfway through a budget year was “awful,” and would get a manager fired in the private sector. He said transparency was needed. “I ask questions — and get silence,” Scheck said.

Resident Christopher Cormier said the school leaders have shown “no accountability” about how funds are being managed, with top administrators “sucking the budget dry” rather than putting money into classrooms. He said teachers were being “scapegoated” in the process.

BOE members thanked the public for their input, saying their opinions are important. “I appreciate the passion from everyone in the room,” said member Robert DeLorenzo, a view echoed by other board members as well as Robinson.

“We’ll always respect your point of view,” Chairman Eric Lazaro told the audience.