Twig Holland, Program Coordinator for Aquarion Water Company, will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, Jan 29. The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room, 33 Quality St., begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m.

The program is Drought Conditions and Wise Use of Water. In times of drought, to ensure the supply of water for human consumption and fire protection, Aquarion worked collaboratively with state and local officials to increase water supply. Conservation needs to become part of the water supply vocabulary to ensure everyone uses water wisely. This presentation on drought and supply conditions and the wise use of water discusses a number of water efficiencies that are easily and inexpensively implemented by homeowners.

A graduate of Fairfield University, Holland’s career spans 20 years working in the public domain. She served as former director of purchasing for the Town of Fairfield. For Aquarion, during the 2016 drought, she undertook drought education for schools and local community groups, a role she continues to fill today.

For more information, contact Christine at 203-375-6327.