Obituary: Regina Eisenman Dorsch, 96, of Bridgeport

Regina Eisenman Dorsch, age 96, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late John R. Dorsch Sr., died Sunday, January 14, 2018, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, with her loving family by her side after a brief illness.

Mrs. Dorsch was born in Bridgeport on June 19, 1921, the daughter of the late Clarence and Regina (Boucher) Dorsch. She retired as a registered LPN from the Jewish Home for the Elderly formerly in Fairfield.

Her greatest passion was spending time with her beloved family; she also was an avid animal lover, especially dogs and cats. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, John R. Dorsch Jr., two brothers, Clarence and William and two sisters, Mildred and Marie.

She is survived by her son, Richard Dorsch, of Bridgeport; two daughters, Carol Kulacz and her husband Robert of Trumbull and Denise Dzialo and her husband Richard of Stratford; a daughter-in-law, Gail Dorsch, of Derby; five grandchildren, Mark Kulacz and his wife Cheryl, Deanna Kulacz and her husband Yong Sung, Regina Kulacz and her fiancée Ed Belinsky, Michelle Aucoin and her husband Tim, and Dena Dzialo; three great-grandchildren, Madison and Tim Aucoin and Ethan Fitzgerald, and several nieces and nephews.

Private services and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

