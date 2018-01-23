Stratford Star

Stratford Library hosts Black History Month event

By Stratford Star on January 23, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Library hosts The Red Tails: The Story of the Tuskegee Airmen, part of its Sunday Afternoon Talks series on Feb. 4, at 2 p.m., in the Lovell Room. Guest speaker is Bruce W. Bird, founder and curator of Stamford’s Museum of Black WW II History. The talk is free and open to the public and special for Black History Month.

Bird will discuss the contributions of the historic Tuskegee Airmen. The 332nd African-American Fighter Group was formed in 1941 and had a remarkable number of successes during the war until it disbanded in 1947.

Bird has a bachelor’s degree in history from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and an associate’s degree in industrial management from Hudson Valley Community College. He will display military items from the period and his talk will be followed by a Q&A.

More information is available at stratfordlibrary.org or 203-385-4162.

The famed Red Tails will be the topic of discussion at the Stratford Library for Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m.

The famed Red Tails will be the topic of discussion at the Stratford Library for Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Library lecture looks at Penn Station
  2. Stratford Library holds leafcutter ants talk
  3. New Haven railroads topic of Stratford Library program
  4. Stratford Library hosts Brass Valley talk Nov. 5

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Red Cross winter blood shortage reaches critical level Next Post Board of Ed approves budget with no teacher layoffs
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress