Stratford Library hosts Black History Month event

The Stratford Library hosts The Red Tails: The Story of the Tuskegee Airmen, part of its Sunday Afternoon Talks series on Feb. 4, at 2 p.m., in the Lovell Room. Guest speaker is Bruce W. Bird, founder and curator of Stamford’s Museum of Black WW II History. The talk is free and open to the public and special for Black History Month.

Bird will discuss the contributions of the historic Tuskegee Airmen. The 332nd African-American Fighter Group was formed in 1941 and had a remarkable number of successes during the war until it disbanded in 1947.

Bird has a bachelor’s degree in history from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and an associate’s degree in industrial management from Hudson Valley Community College. He will display military items from the period and his talk will be followed by a Q&A.

More information is available at stratfordlibrary.org or 203-385-4162.