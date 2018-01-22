The Bunnell High wrestling team had a busy week.

Coach Sean Sloat’s Bulldogs, after a dual match with Joel Barlow on Thursday, traveled to Haddam-Killingworth for the Cougars Duals on Saturday.

“Josh Lisi put on a clinic at 132 pounds by taking his opponent down four times, before pinning him in the beginning of the second period,” Sloat said of Bunnell’s tilt with Barlow (43-36 in favor of the Falcons).

“Sean Romero won by pin in the second period at 160 pounds and Erick Cruz won by pin in the third period at 182 pounds. Mike Amorando came out with a quick takedown and pin in just 50 seconds at 120 pounds. Julian Dematteo won by forfeit at 138 pounds.

“Ryan Allan as a one man team from Platt Tech and also won his varsity match at 132 pounds. As a Stratford resident, Ryan practices with and travels with us to competitions.”

Bunnell defeated Darien and lost to sixth-ranked Trumbull, New Fairfield, Guilford and host Haddam-Killingworth.

“At 126 pounds, Mike Amorando went 3-1 for the day,” Sloat said. “He showed a lot of heart as he came from behind to win in two separate matches.

“Against Haddam-Killingworth, after being down 9-3 in the second period, he fought back and closed the gap to 9-8. In the third, Mike was reversed and trailed 11-8, but he remained positive and scored his own reversal and put him opponent to his back for the remainder of the match to win 13-11.

“One of the best matches of the day was a rematch between Mike and Hunter Chin from New Fairfield. Mike lost to Hunter two weeks ago in New Fairfield, when he came close to putting him to his back in dramatic fashion in the final seconds of the match.

“The rematch was just as exciting. Mike started out quickly as he always does by scoring the first takedown but his Chin escaped and fired back with a takedown of his own to end the first period 3-2.

“Chin continued to score points with an escape and another takedown in the second period to lead 6-2, but Mike stayed mentally strong and finished the period with a reversal putting Chin to his back to score near fall points as well and taking the lead 7-6.

“Mike started the third period with an escape, but a determined Chin scored back to back takedowns as he tied the score up at 10-10 with under a minute to go in the match. As he pressured in for another takedown, Mike timed him perfectly and used Chin’s momentum to throw him right to his back for a takedown and near fall points to win 15-10.

“The next time they may see each other is at SWC’s in three weeks.

“Sean Romero went 3-1 for the day at 170 pounds. He won by pin all three times and closed out his day with a quick 31-second pin against Darien. Sean had the only win for us against Guilford.

“Scoring wins by forfeit were Frank Mahar at 126 pounds, Josh Lisi at 132 pounds, Sean Abner at 145 pounds, Matt Soares at 152 pounds, Jacob Halsted at 182 pounds, Danny Nguyen at 195 pounds and C.J. Falotico at heavyweight.

“We faced some great teams and the wrestlers got some much needed experience. As a young team, we are mainly focused on learning what we can from every match and improving every day at practice.

“This coming week we will be at Pomperaug on Wednesday and then Rocky Hill for the Doc Meyers Invitational Tournament on Saturday.”