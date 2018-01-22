On Saturday, Feb. 3, the Stratford Library will celebrate national Take Your Child to the Library Day which encourages families to visit their local library and discover its many resources.

Special events will take place throughout the day. Visitors are invited to stop by any time for a Monster Fun Day that will include preschool music time, crafts, games, snack and a wild animal show. At 10:30 a.m. Monster Music Time will take place followed by the making of monster masks at 11:15 a.m. At 1:30 p.m. Wild Things Kitchen for cookie decorating is scheduled, and at 3:30, Riverside Reptiles will host a live animal show including a crocodile and an alligator.

Other activities run throughout the day courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund and include the Library’s Reading Challenge. Parents/caregivers can read with their children for 15 minutes and receive a goody bag while supplies last. Every child who visits the Library also will receive a free book.

To register for the craft, cookie decorating or the animal show, call 203-385-4165 or visit the events page at stratfordlibrary.org.