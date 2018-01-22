Stratford Health Department holds flu clinic

The Stratford Health Department is hosting a public flu clinic on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Health Department, located on the third floor of the Birdseye Municipal Complex, 468 Birdseye Street.

This is in response to the recent spike in flu; an additional children’s vaccine has been made available through statewide efforts of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. The Connecticut Department of Public Health states that this “renewed vaccination efforts could still have an impact on reducing hospitalizations and deaths due to influenza.”

The flu clinic is open to people of all ages. Bernice Bova, Stratford’s Public Health Nurse, stresses the importance of having vulnerable populations receive this season’s flu vaccine. “In light of recent events, we are reminding families with children ages 6 months through 18 years of age to come and get vaccinated.”

“In addition to the getting your flu shot”, Director of Health Andrea Boissevain said, “You can help limit the spread of the flu by washing your hands, staying home if you’re sick, and speaking with your doctor to access antiviral medications.”

No appointments are necessary for this January clinic. Individuals should bring their insurance cards; however no one will be turned away while supplies last. Parents or guardians must accompany their children.

For more information call the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4058.