Cabral receives Republican nod for 120th District seat

Bill Cabral is the Republicans’ choice to keep a state representative seat in GOP hands.

Bill Cabral

The Stratford Republican Town Committee made it official on Friday, selecting Cabral as the party’s nominee for the Feb. 27 special election for the vacant state representative seat in the 120th District.

Cabral was the only candidate put up by RTC members for nomination during a brief meeting at the Riverview Bistro. Cabral, a former town councilman and former Board of Education member, was endorsed by Mayor Laura Hoydick, who vacated the seat that Cabral hopes to claim.

Cabral will be challenged by Democrat Philip Young, who secured the Democratic Town Committee nod on Thursday. Young is also a former councilman.

Read this week’s Stratford Star for more coverage.

