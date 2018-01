The Stratford High boys basketball team was a bit better in every quarter when coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils defeated visiting Pomperaug-Southbury, 62-54, on Saturday.

Sean Carroll scored 23 points to lead Stratford.

Aaron Christy scored 14 points and John Bike scored 11.

Jack Ryan had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Jaahdel Cyril and Christy combined for 13 rebounds.

Mario Panniccia scored 22 points for Pomperaug (8-3)

Stratford

Jaahdel Cyril 0 0-0 0 Jack Ryan 3 0-2 6 Joe August 2 2-2 8 Sean Carroll 9 3-5 23 John Bike 4 2-2 11 Zack Fedak 0 0-0 0 Aaron Christy 7 0-1 14 Javier Hernandez 0 0-0 0

Totals: 25 7-12 62

Pomperaug

Jason Hirschauer 2 1-2 6 Zack McGettigan 3 3-4 9 Mario Panniccia 7 2-4 22 Chase Breyer 0 0-0 0 David Satkowski 0 1-2 1 Will McDonald 6 2-6 16

Totals: 18 9-18 54

Pomperaug: 13 13 19 9 62

Stratford: 15 16 20 11 54

3’s- Stratford – J. August 2, Carroll 2, Bike 1; Pomperaug- Panniccia 6, McDonald 2, Hirschauer 1