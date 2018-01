The Bunnell High girls basketball team lost at New Fairfield, 33-29, on Friday.

The Rebels won the middle two quarters by a 20-8 margin.

Brianna Ramos scored nine points and Maura Kelly had seven for Bunnell.

Bunnell

Amanda Zdru 03 Jasmine St. Clair 02 Maura Kelly 07 Alyssa Wright 05 Brianna Ramos 09 Yve Germain 02 Tatiana Wright 01 Deanna Fuentes 00- Toni Green 00

New Fairfield

Allison Teklits 12 Sydney O’Connor 04 Grace Wave 02 Kerrigan Quinn 10 Lauren Cater 02 Danielle Hernandez 00 Emma Lyden 02 Morgan Begley 00 Meggie Orloff 00 Madaline McCollam 00 Arianna Barueinsti 00