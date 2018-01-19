The Bunnell boys basketball team limited South-West Conference opponent New Fairfield to 14 points through three quarters in its home game on Friday night, before going on a 42-30 victory.

Maximus Edwards (15) and Elijah Alexander (13) combined for 28 of the winners’ 42 points.

The visiting Rebels were led by Cenzi DiMaggio.

“I thought our defensive effort was the best that we’ve had all year,” said Bunnell coach Pat Yerina. “We’ve been struggling so, hopefully, we can built a little bit on this.”