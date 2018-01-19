Juan Lopez has been named head baseball coach at Bunnell High.

“Juan brings an extensive baseball background and coaching experience to the Bunnell program,” Bunnell High Athletic Director Wayne Thrall said. “Coach Lopez has played competitive baseball for over 35 years, including two years at Housatonic Community College before completing his college career at University of New Haven.

“A high school coach for the last 24 years, including 18 years as a varsity assistant coach, Coach Lopez was selected as the 2007 CHSCA assistant coach of the year. He’s also coached the AAU baseball program, the CT Bombers, for the last nine years, producing numerous college and professional players along the way.

“The Bunnell High School Athletic Department would like to welcome Juan Lopez and wish him the very best in his first season here as the head coach of Bunnell baseball.”

Lopez replaces Sean Mignone.