Stratford Star

Pair accused of filing forged absentee ballot applications

By Melvin Mason on January 19, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Two Bridgeport residents accused of filling out forged absentee ballot applications for last November’s mayoral election were charged Thursday by Stratford Police.

Troy Stevenson and Betty Chappell, both 56, were arrested on Thursday by Stratford Police by warrant. Both were charged with second-degree forgery and giving a false statement in absentee balloting.

Capt. Frank Eannotti said Friday that an investigation began when the Town Clerk’s Office noticed discrepancies in absentee ballot applications. Eannotti said Chappell and Stevenson forged applications, but said no ballots were ever submitted by either of them.

A Stratford Police press release issued Thursday said that absentee ballots had been forged and submitted by Stevenson and Chappell.

“That was my error and I apologize for the confusion,” Eannotti said.

Chappell and Stevenson were released on promises to appear on Feb. 1 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Related posts:

  1. Attorney charged with theft no longer works for Stratford
  2. Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly resigns
  3. Cook not endorsed by Working Families party
  4. Police searching for man who approached teenage girl

Previous Post Fairfield singer reflects on music and Broadway
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress