Pair accused of filing forged absentee ballot applications

Two Bridgeport residents accused of filling out forged absentee ballot applications for last November’s mayoral election were charged Thursday by Stratford Police.

Troy Stevenson and Betty Chappell, both 56, were arrested on Thursday by Stratford Police by warrant. Both were charged with second-degree forgery and giving a false statement in absentee balloting.

Capt. Frank Eannotti said Friday that an investigation began when the Town Clerk’s Office noticed discrepancies in absentee ballot applications. Eannotti said Chappell and Stevenson forged applications, but said no ballots were ever submitted by either of them.

A Stratford Police press release issued Thursday said that absentee ballots had been forged and submitted by Stevenson and Chappell.

“That was my error and I apologize for the confusion,” Eannotti said.

Chappell and Stevenson were released on promises to appear on Feb. 1 in Bridgeport Superior Court.