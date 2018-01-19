The Stratford Baseball Association has set its registration dates for play in Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth.

You may also register now online at stratfordbaseball.org or visit us in person on these dates and times, Saturday, Feb. 3, Wednesday, Feb. 7, Saturday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, March 3.

Saturday registration dates will take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Wednesday date will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p,m.

All registration will be held at the Stratford Police Station on the second floor.

The league needs and welcomes new coaching volunteers for the spring program.

Cal Ripken offers programs for ages 4 and up.

SBA offers the opportunity to play real baseball for all ages in our league.

Players never hit off a tee in league play.

The instructional divisions Rookies (ages 4 and 6) is coach pitched and Burdick (ages 7 and 8) is machine pitched, while players pitch in Minor 60 (ages 9 and 10), Major 70 (ages 11 and 12), and Babe Ruth (ages 13-15).

The Minor 60 Division features competitive play at an intermediate level, while the Major 70 and Babe Ruth divisions feature Major League rules.

All players are given the opportunity to play, with minimum inning requirements for all players.

Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth are part of the Stratford Baseball Association.

SBA is affiliated with the Stratford Police Athletic League (PAL).

Please contact association President Pete Adzima with any questions at the league office 203-378-9545.

Please visit our web site at stratfordbaseball.org for registration fees including information on early registration discounts through Jan. 31.

We are accepting online registrations now.