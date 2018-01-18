Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Red Devils lose to Lady Wolves

By Peter Vander Veer on January 18, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High girls basketball put four players on double figures, but so did Amistad Academy when the visitors posted a 67-59 victory in Stratford on Thursday.

Cora Martonak led the locals with 15 points. Abby Anka threw in 13, Julia Toresso scored 12 and Sam Pearley had 11.

The Lady Wolves’ Wanda Tejuda and Ashleigh Paige-McDonald scored 17 points each.

Amistad (5-3) outscored Stratford, 28-17, in the fourth quarter, taking their final lead at, 54-52, on a pair of free throws by Akira White with a little under three minutes to play.

Stratford (3-8) will play at Pomperaug High in Southbury on Friday night at 7.

