Young wins Democratic nod for state rep seat

Philip Young wants to continue helping Stratford in elected office. This time, though, he will seek a role in state government.

Young, the former 6th District Town Councilman, was elected as Stratford’s Democratic nominee for the 120th District state representative seat on Thursday. Young defeated political newcomer Therese LeFever in a 26-13 vote among members of the Stratford Democratic Town Committee. Forty Stratford Democrats were in attendance. Stratford DTC Chairman Stephanie Philips abstained from voting.

Young will be on the ballot in the Feb. 27 special election to fill the state seat vacated by Mayor Laura Hoydick. The Republican Town Committee will vote for their nominee at 6 p.m. Friday at the Riverview Bistro. It is expected that former councilman Bill Cabral will get the GOP nod.