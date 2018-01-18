Stratford Star

Pair charged with voter fraud

Bridgeport residents accused of submitting forged ballots in mayoral election

By Melvin Mason on January 18, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Politics & Elections · 4 Comments

Two Bridgeport residents accused of illegally voting in the town’s last mayoral election are facing voter fraud charges from Stratford Police.

Troy Stevenson

Troy Stevenson and Betty Chappell, both 56, were arrested on Thursday by Stratford Police by warrant. Both were charged with second-degree forgery and giving a false statement in absentee balloting.

Police said in a statement that Stevenson and Chappell were involved in alleged voter fraud by submitting forged absentee ballots in the Nov. 7, 2017 town election. Police said the Town Clerk’s Office noticed some discrepancies in absentee ballots that were signed by Stevenson and Chappell. At least two absentee ballots were determined to be forged and submitted by them, police said. The forged votes were cast for Democratic mayoral nominee Stephanie Philips.

Betty Chappell

Republican Laura Hoydick defeated Philips and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik in the mayoral race to become the first woman in the town’s highest office.

Stevenson and Chappell were released on a promise to appear on Feb. 1 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

  • Alta Vista

    WOW! I can’t remember a report of voter fraud in any Stratford election. nnInteresting that this case occurred in absentee ballots. From what I’ve seen at Stratford’s polling places committing fraud in person would be significantly harder.nnSo sad that these votes were for Stephanie Philips. No doubt this crime will be blamed on her by the RTC. Why couldn’t this pair have voted for Sandra “I’m in it to win it” Zalik?

  • No Transparency Joe

    So Tom Malloy a white Republican voted by absentee ballot in Stratford after he had sold his house and moved to Woodbury. When questions were asked to the Town Clerk Susan Pawluk she admitted that she had destroyed the absentee ballot requests by Tom, his wife and children so there was no paper trail. When inquiries were asked of Lou Decilio the Republican Registrar of Voters, he danced around the questions and gave answers that made no sense. Yet now the Stratford Police have arrested 2 black Democrat voters from Bridgeport that voted in Stratford. Can Joe McNeil and his not transparent police department give an explanation on this? Why is Joe, Susan & Lou all distorting and hiding the Tom Malloy facts and not interested in prosecuting.

    • Dave

      Disgusting that the town clerks office sends these two to the police but not the other.

      • No Transparency Joe

        YOU are not a stupid person, you know your stuff. You know very well this was done as a vendetta against the person that filed that SEEC violations against Malloy, Pawluk & Decilio. Also this was done to deflect away from Malloy.

