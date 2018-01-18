Pair charged with voter fraud

Two Bridgeport residents accused of illegally voting in the town’s last mayoral election are facing voter fraud charges from Stratford Police.

Troy Stevenson and Betty Chappell, both 56, were arrested on Thursday by Stratford Police by warrant. Both were charged with second-degree forgery and giving a false statement in absentee balloting.

Police said in a statement that Stevenson and Chappell were involved in alleged voter fraud by submitting forged absentee ballots in the Nov. 7, 2017 town election. Police said the Town Clerk’s Office noticed some discrepancies in absentee ballots that were signed by Stevenson and Chappell. At least two absentee ballots were determined to be forged and submitted by them, police said. The forged votes were cast for Democratic mayoral nominee Stephanie Philips.

Republican Laura Hoydick defeated Philips and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik in the mayoral race to become the first woman in the town’s highest office.

Stevenson and Chappell were released on a promise to appear on Feb. 1 in Bridgeport Superior Court.