Philips’ slate takes over DTC

A slate of Stratford Democrats led by Stephanie Philips emerged as the winners in a party caucus.

Philips, chairwoman of the Democratic Town Committee, and her team of 83 Democrats were elected to serve as the slate for the party starting on March 7.

The Philips-endorsed team, which included Town Council members Greg Cann and Wali Kadeem, came out ahead of a 74-member ballot put forward by former DTC Chairman Rick Marcone. That slate included former Town Council chairwoman Beth Daponte, former councilman Scott Farrington-Posner and current Councilman David Harden.

The win by Philips’ slate means it will have the most say in choosing who runs for town offices under the Democratic banner. But the slate will not be seated before the party decides who runs for the 120th District state representative seat. The outgoing slate will vote at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baldwin Center to choose a nominee for the state seat vacated by Mayor Laura Hoydick, a Republican.

The Republican Town Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Friday at Riverview Bistro to choose its nominee. So far, Bill Cabral is the only Republican to announce his candidacy for the seat.

The special election for the seat will be held on Feb. 27.