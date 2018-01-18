Stratford Star

Philips’ slate takes over DTC

January 18, 2018

A slate of Stratford Democrats led by Stephanie Philips emerged as the winners in a party caucus.

Philips, chairwoman of the Democratic Town Committee, and her team of 83 Democrats were elected to serve as the slate for the party starting on March 7.

The Philips-endorsed team, which included Town Council members Greg Cann and Wali Kadeem, came out ahead of a 74-member ballot put forward by former DTC Chairman Rick Marcone. That slate included former Town Council chairwoman Beth Daponte, former councilman Scott Farrington-Posner and current Councilman David Harden.

The win by Philips’ slate means it will have the most say in choosing who runs for town offices under the Democratic banner. But the slate will not be seated before the party decides who runs for the 120th District state representative seat. The outgoing slate will vote at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baldwin Center to choose a nominee for the state seat vacated by Mayor Laura Hoydick, a Republican.

The Republican Town Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Friday at Riverview Bistro to choose its nominee. So far, Bill Cabral is the only Republican to announce his candidacy for the seat.

The special election for the seat will be held on Feb. 27.

  • LorraineCecile Benoit

    0.4 percent of the registered DEMS showed up for this vote. When you consider that 83 and 74 were running and 207 came in total that means that this group was actually selected by 50 out of 12,000 plus people. I am a lifelong democrat and since I expressed my discontent over this process and the leadership the two dems in my district blocked me. In March I will have no representation .

  • Alta Vista

    People moan and cry and rant and rave online, their complaints about local government are legion. Yet when it comes to actually showing up and having their voices heard u2013 at the election booth or for a party caucus u2013 they sit at home in front of their TVs.nnTwo questions: Since polite language Beth Daponte openly and loudly supported the Republican candidate in last Fall’s election, in what sense is she a Democrat?nnHas SFP already tired of spending more time with his family? nnAfter he quit the race for a Town Council position, flirted with the idea of running for state office, changed his mind on that, he then said he was done with local politics. nnFrom this article is appears closer to the truth that local politics is done with him.

