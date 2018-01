The proposal for construction of a roundabout near Two Roads Brewery will be discussed at a public information meeting on Jan. 29.

The town will host the meeting on the proposed reconstruction of the Stratford Avenue/Honeyspot Road intersection at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Town Hall.

The project currently is in the design stage and may be recommended for construction under the state’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program by the state Department of Transportation.