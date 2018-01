Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford will host a Valentine’s Day Roast Beef Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m.

The all-you-can-eat menu includes roast beef, baked potatoes, beans, corn, rolls and butter, plus a variety of appetizers, salads, desserts and beverages.

Cost is $18 per adult; $12 per senior (62 and over).

Advance reservations are required before Feb. 9. Contact 203-377-6568 or [email protected]