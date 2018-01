The Bunnell High girls basketball team defeated Harding High, 54-35, on Wednesday.

Hannah McLaughlin and Kelly Hylton each scored 10 points to lead coach Cheri Eleazer’s Bulldogs to victory.

Alyssa Wright and Amanda Zdru had nine points apiece.

Brianna Ramos had seven, Maura Kelly five, Jasmine St. Clair three.

Syni Cross scored 11 points for Harding.