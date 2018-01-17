Stratford High’s wrestling team dropped a 42-24 decision to South-West Conference foe Joel Barlow of Redding in a home match on Jan. 10.

The Red Devils had some individual success with three pins, as well as a forfeit victory.

In the 120 pound weight division, Tanner Mitchell scored two takedown points before pinning Cameron Hirsch in 1:17

“He was aggressive. He’s coming along really well. He’s been hitting his moves,” Stratford coach Dan German said.

Two Stratford wrestlers bumped up a weight class to take advantage of opportunities to compete around Barlow forfeits.

Bruce Hines, who typically wrestles at 170, competed at 182. Hines pinned Shayne Ortiz, after scoring a two-point takedown, finishing his match in 1:32.

German commented that wrestling up a weight class is more mental than physical despite wrestlers sometimes giving up size.

“It’s more in their heads than anything else,” German said. “If you’re tough you can go out there and win.”

Hines proved that to be the case, and wrestled to his strength.

“He had more lower body weight, so I head-locked him and took advantage of it,” Hines said.

Manny Sainville scored a two-point takedown in the first period and was taken into the second stanza by 220-pound counterpart Ben Rai, before winning a pinfall decision 1:45 into the second.

Sainville, like Hines, wrestled up a division. He typically competes at 195.

“He was pretty sharp today,” German said.

Heavyweight grappler Sergio Ferreira won via a forfeit.

Ferreira and the Red Devils competed against four schools in the East Haven Duals the Saturday before. ““He won them all and did really well,” German said.

“I worked really hard in the offseason,” said Ferreira, adding that club wrestling and participating in tournaments has paid off in the regular campaign.

Stratford will compete in the Morgan Duals on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The Red Devils host Brookfield Wednesday at 6.