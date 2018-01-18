Three weeks removed since the season-opening meet, holiday off days during school vacation, and going up against a significantly deeper and more experienced Newtown squad made for a tall order as the Bunnell-Stratford co-op high school boys swim team returned to action.

Coach Missy Carroll’s squad fell 81-62 at Flood Middle School, but despite all that was stacked against it made strides.

“We definitely made a huge improvement since then so I’m proud of them,” she said. “They practiced hard throughout the winter break and the individual efforts paid off.”

The 18-athlete lineup does not have the experience of Newtown or perennial state powerhouses, including a Brookfield team that defeated the Red Devils 90-51 back on Dec. 19.

There is, however, plenty of motivation to be as competitive as possible.

“They’re working to better themselves at this point. They want to improve their own times, their own technique, and their own endurance,” Carroll said.

Against Newtown, the 200 yard medley relay team of Scott Detuzzi, Brandon Russell, Miguel Vanegas and Dominick Summa was third in a time of 2:01.43.

Juan Alvarez had the team’s best time in the 200 freestyle, placing fourth in 2:30.44.

Christian Robles, Notre Dame-Fairfield swimmer whose efforts don’t count toward the Bunnell-Stratford team score, logged the second-fastest time in the 200 individual medley race, clocking in at 2:21.70.

In the 50 free, Vanegas sprinted to the finish in third place with a time of 25.31.

Vanegas swam the 100 butterfly in 1:15.90.

Detuzzi was runner-up in the 100 free with a time of 56.99.

In the 500 free, Robles again took home the second fastest event time, making his final touch in 5:42.49.

Bunnell-Stratford’s best result in the 200 free relay was brought home by the team of Steven Tarkowski, Alvarez, Liam Chach and Chris Truedson (2:05.01).

In the 100 backstroke, Detuzzi raced to second place in a time of 1:06.16.

The team’s best time in the 100 breaststroke belonged to Russell, who finished in 1:23.86.

In the 400 relay, Detuzzi, Alvarez, Russell and Jason Zink clocked in at 4:48.91.

Other team members are Josh Chatlos, Patrick Dahdal, Jeremiah Domschine, Danyere Francis, Adi Gowd, Linus Nickel, Zach Ormsbee and Lindsey Martinez.

This meet served as a reunion of sorts for the coaches, as Carroll previously worked with Newtown coach Adam Fielding, as the team’s diving coach.

Fielding coaches the Bunnell girls swim team and Bunnell-Stratford boys assistant coach Abby Eannotti was one of his athletes.