Bunnell High to screen FBI documentary on opioid abuse

Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict, an FBI documentary on the epidemic of prescription drug and opioid abuse will be shown on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 7-9 p.m., in the Bunnell High School auditorium.

The film is intended to educate parents and middle-school to college age youth about the dangers of addiction and how to avoid becoming a victim.

The documentary screening will be followed by panel discussion with representatives from the FBI, Silver Hill Hospital, the DEA and an individual currently in recovery.

Student assemblies for Bunnell students will be held during the day from 9:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. The evening session is open to the public.

For more information about the film, visit topdocumentaryfilms.com/chasing-dragon/.

